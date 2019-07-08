Naidu, Lingamaneni changed stand on land ownership alleges Andhra MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that both former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and owner of his residence Lingamaneni Ramesh changed their stand on the ownership of the land on which the guest house was constructed, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday said he would ask the Commissioner of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to take action against the duo if the land was not returned to the State government.

Playing the video clippings of an interview of Lingamaneni and former CM Naidu’s press meet (on March 6, 2016) in which both were seen claiming that the land belongs to the government, the YSRC MLA wondered as to why the duo were changing their stand on the ownership of the land.

“It seems Lingamaneni was threatened to change his stand by Naidu,’’ the MLA said.

Lingamaneni, in the video, was seen saying that the land does not belong to him. Similarly, Naidu, the then CM, said the encroachments on the Karakatta (including Lingamaneni’s guest house) will be demolished and tourism activities will be promoted there. “When the CRDA served notices, Lingamaneni changed his stand,’’ the MLA said.

The CRDA should invoke Section 115 (3) and demolish the structure and cost of demolition should also be collected from the encroachers, Ramakrishna Reddy said.

When pointed out that permission for the construction of the building was given during the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, Ramakrishna said the officials who issued the permissions should be punished.