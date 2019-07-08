Home States Andhra Pradesh

Naidu, Lingamaneni changed stand on land ownership alleges Andhra MLA

MLA Ramakrishna Reddy said that the regional development authority should invoke Section 115 (3) and demolish the structure and cost of demolition should also be collected from the encroachers.

Published: 08th July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

Naidu, the then CM of Andhra, said the encroachments on the Karakatta (including Lingamaneni’s guest house) will be demolished and tourism activities will be promoted there.

Naidu, the then CM of Andhra, said the encroachments on the Karakatta (including Lingamaneni’s guest house) will be demolished and tourism activities will be promoted there.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that both former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and owner of his residence Lingamaneni Ramesh changed their stand on the ownership of the land on which the guest house was constructed, Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy on Sunday said he would ask the Commissioner of Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) to take action against the duo if the land was not returned to the State government.

Playing the video clippings of an interview of Lingamaneni and former CM Naidu’s press meet (on March 6, 2016) in which both were seen claiming that the land belongs to the government, the YSRC MLA wondered as to why the duo were changing their stand on the ownership of the land.

“It seems Lingamaneni was threatened to change his stand by Naidu,’’ the MLA said.

Lingamaneni, in the video, was seen saying that the land does not belong to him. Similarly, Naidu, the then CM, said the encroachments on the Karakatta (including Lingamaneni’s guest house) will be demolished and tourism activities will be promoted there. “When the CRDA served notices, Lingamaneni changed his stand,’’ the MLA said.

The CRDA should invoke Section 115 (3) and demolish the structure and cost of demolition should also be collected from the encroachers, Ramakrishna Reddy said.

When pointed out that permission for the construction of the building was given during the then YS Rajasekhara Reddy government, Ramakrishna said the officials who issued the permissions should be punished.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrababu Naidu Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy Lingamaneni Ramesh
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp