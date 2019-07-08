South Central Railway to enhance persons with disabilities passengers’ facilities

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) has undertaken various measures to improve the accessibility at railway stations on its network for persons with disabilities (PwD) or the Divyangjan, said SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya on Sunday.

In a press release issued here, Mallya said the SCR has envisaged a concrete plan of action to be implemented by all the six divisions in the Zone towards upgrading the passenger amenities for the Divyangjan and maintaining the same.

The stations have been broadly divided into the Non-Suburban Grade (NSG) and the Suburban Grade (SG) on the criteria of earnings and outward bound passenger traffic.

“Out of the 754 railway stations under SCR, 30 stations fall under NSG 1 to 3 category. All the short term, as well as long term Divyangjan facilities, have been provided at these stations,” Mallya said.

Secunderabad station is under NSG1, while Hyderabad, Vijayawada, Kacheguda, Nanded and Tirupati under NSG2 category. Stations such as Lingampally, Rajahmundry, Guntur, Guntakal, Kadapa and Anantapur have been categorized under NSG3.

Around 33 stations have been listed under NSG4, out of which 31 have already been provided with all facilities. Some of the NSG4 stations are Anakapalle, Mancherial, Dharmavaram and Ramagundam. The remaining 499 railway stations under SCR have been classified under the NSG5 and NSG6 category.

Many of the facilities such as standard ramp, toilets, drinking water taps, walkways have been provided at these stations in the entire Zone.