Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to lay stone for Kadapa steel plant on December 26

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during his maiden visit to his native district of Kadapa on Monday, announced setting up of an integrated steel plant and construction of Rajoli and Jaladarasi reservoirs. Setting up of an integrated steel plant in Kadapa district was an assurance made to the State in the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act, 2014.

But the Centre is yet to take a decision on the issue. After pulling out of the NDA government protesting the non-fulfilment of provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, the then Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu laid the foundation stone for the steel plant at Kambaladinne in Mylavaram mandal on December 27, 2018. Though Naidu laid the foundation for the steel plant, there has been absolutely no progress in the project works so far.

Jagan who promised the steel plant during his election campaign came up with the announcement during his maiden visit. “I will come to Jammalamadugu again on December 26 and lay the foundation for the steel plant. Not just laying the foundation, I will ensure that the steel plant is constructed in three years and jobs are provided to 20,000 people,” Jagan asserted, and said he will fulfil YSR’s dreams.

Governor likely to meet cm today

Governor ESL Narasimhan is likely to visit Vijayawada on Tuesday. He is likely to discuss pending issues pertaining to AP Reorganisation Act with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy