Andhra cybercrime takes a new turn with suspected leakage of railway staff's pay-slip data

VISAKHAPATNAM: The cybercrime incidents have taken a new turn, breaching even the data of railway employees.

Many railway employees received fake phone calls quoting the Accounts Section of East Coast Railway and sought details to update their salary accounts.

A complaint was filed at Cybercrime Police by P Eswara Rao, a junior engineer, Waltair Division of the East Coast Railway. According to the complaint, he received a call in the name of pay section department saying that they are updating the salary details, so that they can receive payslips through a message every month.

They sent a link through which Eswara Rao was told to send the bank details and contact number linked to the account. Once the message was sent, he received a message that Rs1 lakh was transferred from his account at three intervals. “There are many railway employees who received fake calls asking for bank details, which were ignored by many. We suspect that there might be a leakage of pay-slip data, which we are investigating,” Cybercrime PS inspector V Gopinath.