Andhra man thrashed by villagers for raping 12-year-old daughter

By Express News Service

ELURU: A man from Buttayagudem of West Godavari district allegedly impregnated his 12-year-old daughter after raping her repeatedly for the last few months.

The police said the girl, a Class 7 student, lived with her father at the village after both the parents separated.

The issue came to light after the mother, who was visiting her daughter, took her to a hospital as she was sick, where a doctor confirmed that she was three months pregnant.

The 12-year-old later told her mother that the man had been sexually assaulting her for the last few months. After the woman lodged a police complaint, the girl was sent to Kakinada government hospital for examination and a case was registered.

No sooner than the news broke in the village, the locals thrashed the father.

In another similar incident, a 60-year-old man allegedly tried to molest a 12-year-old girl at Kotta Pattiseema village of Polavaram mandal.

Polavaram SI R Srinu said Shivaiah, a farm worker, dragged the minor to a desolated house when she was on her way to a friend’s. As she screamed for help, the locals came to her rescue. But the accused managed to flee.