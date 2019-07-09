‘Dial Your MLA’ drive launched in Andhra Pradesh under Spandana

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: MLA Dr Gopireddy Srinivasa Reddy launched ‘Dial Your MLA’ under Spandana programme to resolve the problems of the public in the Municipality area of Narasaraopet in Guntur district on the occasion of YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s birth anniversary.

Further, he attended a blood donation programme organised by Narasaraopet Engineering College (NEC) students at the area hospital, where over 200 students donated blood.

As many as 23 people contacted him over the phone and aired their grievances. Speaking on the occasion, he said he would review the problems with the help of the officials and try to resolve them as soon as possible. He welcomed the elders’ advice.