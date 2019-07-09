Home States Andhra Pradesh

Drunk man tries to sexually assault mother in Andhra Pradesh, killed

55-year-old mother hit her inebriated son in the head in self-defence after he allegedly tried to sexually assault her at their home in Peddakottala.

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  A woman killed her son after the latter allegedly tried to sexually assault her in an inebriated condition at Peddakottala on Monday night. The deceased, a 35-year-old daily wage worker, was addicted to alcohol. 

On Monday evening, he reached home in an inebriated condition and allegedly tried to sexually assault his 55-year-old mother. In an attempt to save herself, the woman hit her son with a stick. As he was drunk, he slipped and fell on the ground leading to serious head injuries. Later, the woman surrendered before the police.ssault mother, killed

TAGS
Andhra Pradesh death Andhra Pradesh sexual assault
