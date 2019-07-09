Drunk man tries to sexually assault mother in Andhra Pradesh, killed

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: A woman killed her son after the latter allegedly tried to sexually assault her in an inebriated condition at Peddakottala on Monday night. The deceased, a 35-year-old daily wage worker, was addicted to alcohol.

On Monday evening, he reached home in an inebriated condition and allegedly tried to sexually assault his 55-year-old mother. In an attempt to save herself, the woman hit her son with a stick. As he was drunk, he slipped and fell on the ground leading to serious head injuries. Later, the woman surrendered before the police.