Husband alleges foul play in Andhra woman's death

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A woman was found dead on Monday following an argument with five other women over a vacant land at Tangeda village of Dachepalli mandal.

The police said Bathula Subbulu (45) had property disputes with three of her sisters and, on the day, she ended up having a heated argument with Latha, Sujata, Bhulakshmi, Kasamma and Janaki.

Contrary to the claim of the deceased’s husband, Kasaiah, who alleged she was attacked and forced to consume pesticide, the women in question pleaded innocence and said that Subbulu consumed the chemical due to the argument.

The body was sent for postmortem. Gurajala Deputy Superintendent of Police K Srihari said the sisters had a long-standing dispute over 2.5 cents of vacant land in the village and they recently demolished the temporary compound wall built by Subbulu.

A few years ago, local TDP leaders had intervened and asked Subbulu and Kasaiah to construct a thatched house on the site. The police had also warned the two groups to file cases against them if they continued to fight.