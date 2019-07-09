Jagan government’s policies anti-farmer: TDP supremo Naidu 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu has alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s government was implementing anti-farmer policies.

It is ridiculous on the part of the government, which miserably failed in supplying seeds to farmers, to celebrate ‘Rythu Dinotsavam’, he rued.

During a meeting with party leaders at the party office in Guntur on Monday, Naidu said the inefficiency on part of the State government in handling farmer issues led to tillers’ protest against the government.

“The statement of the agriculture minister that preparation of seeds is not as easy as preparing upma and idli stands testimony for the government’s lack of sincerity towards the farmers,” Naidu said adding that the propaganda on Polavaram works and cancellation of the projects taken up during the TDP regime were a loss to the farming community.

Taking to Twitter, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that the Chief Minister was trying to mislead people with wrong calculations on the money spent on social pensions in the TDP regime.

Meanwhile, leaders of the TDP including former ministers Prathipati Pulla Rao, KS Jawahar, official spokespersons Panchumarthi Anuradha and Yamini Sharma launched a broadside against Jagan alleging that he took 40 U-turns in the 40 days after assuming charge.