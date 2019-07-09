Home States Andhra Pradesh

Official apathy mars Spandana in Andhra Pradesh

Spandana petitioners wait in long queues due to lack of proper arrangements at sub-collector’s office and asked to collect acknowledgement receipts only in the afternoon.

Published: 09th July 2019 07:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2019 10:35 AM   |  A+A-

K Prakash, who is suffering from acute pancreatitis, and his wife at first received little help from the officials at the sub-collector’s office and even had to wait for an hour to get Aarogyasri card required for his surgery at the GGH in Vijayawada. But later the authorities came to his help as they said they had considered his case for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and his surgery will now be performed before July 18.

K Prakash, who is suffering from acute pancreatitis, and his wife at first received little help from the officials at the sub-collector’s office and even had to wait for an hour to get Aarogyasri card required for his surgery at the GGH in Vijayawada. But later the authorities came to his help as they said they had considered his case for Chief Minister’s Relief Fund and his surgery will now be performed before July 18. (Photo | EPS)

By Kiranmai Tutika
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: People who came to the sub-collector’s office in the city to submit their Spandana petitions on Monday were subjected to inconvenience due to lack of proper arrangements and official apathy.

In the previous week, when the grievance redressal programme kicked off, tents and chairs were arranged. However, there was no such preparation in place at the venue during the second session of the programme as the petitioners were made to stand in two long queues, one for men and the other for women.

Even senior citizens and people with disabilities waited for their turn to submit their applications to the assistant statistical officer (ASO). Not only this, but the staff at the counter also asked the petitioners to collect their acknowledgement slips only after 3 pm as, they said, it took some time to process them.

After many raised objections, manual slips with stamps on them were issued later. Pension beneficiary K Raju (69) from Ramavarappadu expressed his anguish as he stood in the line for 40 minutes.

69-year-old K Raju waits for his turn to submit his Spandana
petition at the sub-collector’s office in Vijayawada.
(Photo | P RAVINDRA BABU, EPS)

“I came here at 10.30 am and waited for my turn to submit an application for almost 40 minutes. When I went to collect the receipt at the next counter, the staff said they cannot process it now and that I had to wait till 3 pm. Despite requesting them to consider the fact that I am a 69-year-old, they refused to issue me the receipt any sooner.”

On being asked about the delay in the procedure, ASO Satish replied that the office has not deputed computer operators this time to process the acknowledgement slips. “Last week, 10 computer operators were engaged for the work as a lot of petitions were received. The process is taking some time today (Monday) as we relied on our staff, who have to fill three pages of each application at a time when the servers are slow.”

The officials are directed to accept every application and forward it to the departments concerned.

However, the staff at the sub-collector’s office reportedly asked the petitioners to submit their pleas at offices that dealt with their issues, as it would result in a quick resolution.

This further disappointed the public who refused to go to other government offices. B Raghavamma, a 44-year-old who was at the venue to apply for her ration card, was told to go to the civil supplies office. “After arriving here at 11 am, I had to stand in a queue for almost an hour. Later, I was told to go to another office. I could have been saved from the trouble had they told me earlier. But no one cares to give a clear response.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spandana Andhra Spandana
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp