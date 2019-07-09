Police bust prostitution racket in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore, arrest eight, rescue nine women 

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Vedayapalem police on Monday conducted a raid on a brothel and rescued nine sex workers and arrested three brothel organisers, and five male customers.

The accused were identified as Pujari Chandramma (49), R Kamakshi (36) and M Lavanya (27).

Addressing the media, Vedayapalem CI TV Subba Rao said they had conducted a raid on a brothel in Vedayapalem circle area limits.

“Chandramma, Kamakshi and Lavanya hailing from the city had been running a brothel in Vedayapalem circle area limits. We have nabbed three brothel organisers and five male customers - C Narayana, D Karthik, N Chinnamma, A Babu and Atmakur Kumar, during the raid. We have also sent nine sex workers to women protection home,” the CI said.

He said the police have booked a case under Section 3 and 4 of Immoral Traffic Prevention Act.