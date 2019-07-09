Three pilgrims die in accident on Andhra's Araku ghat road

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Three women died and nearly 35 others suffered injuries after the private tourist bus they were travelling turned turtle while negotiating a curve on the ghat road leading to the famous tourist destination of Araku in Visakhapatnam agency area, late last night.

Five of the injured suffered severe injuries in the mishap.

According to the police, nearly 42 tourists from Kakinada town in East Godavari district went to Araku valley and had darshan of Majji Gowramma temple there. They were on their way back to Kakinada when the driver of the Jayalakshmi travels bus lost control over the vehicle near a curve at Vantlamamidi near Paderu agency area around 12.30 am. It is suspected that brake failure led to the mishap.

Locals pulled out the injured bus passengers from the bus and with the help of police shifted the injured persons to Anakapalle government hospital for treatment. Three of the passengers identified as J Polamma, B Devamma and R Nagamani (all aged 63) died instantly.