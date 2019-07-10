1,450 cops deployed ahead of Andhra Pradesh Budget session

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Elaborate security arrangements are being made at the Assembly near Velagapudi for the coming Budget session.

Guntur Rural SP R Jayalakshmi said Section 30 of The Police Act and Section 144 of the CrPC have been imposed within the 10-km radius of the building to avoid any form of disturbance when the session is in course.

As many as six ways to reach the Assembly from the highway have been set up, with separate routes for chief minister, speaker and other VIPs; check posts also have been installed to avoid traffic jam.

Stating that 1,450 police officials have been deployed in the area, the SP said a bomb detection squad, dog unit, quick response team are part of the security arrangements. The officials will also monitor the law and order through Garuda Control Room.

MLAs’ supporters, drivers and personal security without entry passes would not be allowed inside the premises. The SP, who also conducted a meeting reviewing the preparations, said police will act against those who take out rallies, protest or conduct meeting within a 10-km radius of the Assembly.