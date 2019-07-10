Acharya Nagarjuna University's female students stage protest for clean water in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Hundreds of girl students on Tuesday staged a protest demanding basic amenities at their hostel in front of the Vice Chancellor’s chamber at Acharya Nagarjuna University campus in Nagarjuna Nagar of Pedakakani mandal.

Their protest was supported by Students Federation of India.

According to reports, the students conducted a rally from the girls hostel to the Vice Chancellor’s chamber and aired slogans to resolve the issues as soon as possible.

They alleged that the administration officials who collected Rs 1,200 per month from the hosteliers did not repay the amount after the end of the academic year.

They also demanded that clean drinking water and other basic amenities be provided to the hostel residents.

VC Prof. K Ramji assured that all issues would be resolved within stipulated time and directed the concerned officers to repay money to the students after sanctioning of scholarships.