Andhra Assembly Speaker tells officials to study Bills properly before upcoming budget session

AP Assembly Speaker sought the cooperation of public representatives, officials for smooth conduct of proceedings, asked members to take up meaningful debates during the upcoming budget session.

Published: 10th July 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram.

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy and Speaker Tammineni Sitaram. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of the Budget session from Thursday, Assembly Speaker Tammineni Sitaram has directed the officials to study Bills properly before tabling them in the House.
“Bills should be introduced in the House only after thorough verification of all the issues mentioned. They should not be tabled hurriedly in the last hour,’’ he said.

The Speaker sought the cooperation of the public representatives and officials for the smooth conduct of proceedings and asked the members to take up meaningful debates. “As there are around 70 first-time MLAs, we should organise the House in a better way to sensitise them on the proceedings,” the Speaker maintained.

During a meeting organised with Chief Secretary LV Subrahmanyam and other officials in the Assembly Committee Hall on Tuesday, the Speaker wanted the officials to send answers in time to the questions raised by the members. Answers to all the questions raised by the members should be submitted to the House by the end of the session. He also directed the officials to submit the annual reports of various departments to the House in time.

The Chief Secretary directed the officials to send answers for the starred and unstarred questions and those to be raised in the Zero Hour in time. Saying that there are possibilities of introducing 10 to 12 Bills in the session to be started from July 11, Subrahmanyam asked the officials concerned to prepare them at the earliest so as to table them in the House in time. General Administration Department principal secretary RP Sisodia was directed by the Chief Secretary to supervise answers and Bills to be submitted by various departments.

Government to introduce crucial Bills

The government is intending to pass several crucial Bills in the Budget Session of the Legislative Assembly. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday held a meeting with officials to discuss the Bills. As Jagan is keen on giving priority to fulfil the promises made by him during his padayatra and implementing Navaratnas, the government is set to make budgetary allocations and bring in some Bills for the same. The government is planning to introduce separate Bills for regulating fees of private schools and colleges, providing  75 per cent employment to local residents in industries, extending government benefits to tenant farmers without endangering the interests of landowners and providing 50 per cent nominated posts to SCs, STs, Minorities and BC communities.

Comments

