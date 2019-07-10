Andhra CM Jagan, Governor Narasimhan meet raises eyebrows

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy called on Governor ESL Narasimhan in a hotel here on Tuesday. Though the meeting lasted for nearly an hour, what transpired between them was not known.

Though one section of official maintained that it was a courtesy call by the CM, another said he might have discussed with the Governor the salient features of the State budget to be tabled in the Assembly. There were others who raised eyebrows over the Governor’s such a low-profile visit.

“No top official from the Raj Bhavan accompanied the Governor. So, it’s natural for one to sense that some very important issue came up for discussion between the two,’’ an official observed.

Meanwhile, sources said that Narasimhan might have made the visit as per the suggestion of the Centre for discussing solutions to the issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act as well as with regard to the approach adopted by the government on PPAs. Despite the Centre’s letter asking the government to desist from investigating PPAs as such steps would result in investors losing confidence, the CM decided to go ahead with his plan.