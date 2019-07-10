Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan urged to suspend former DGP RP Thakur for ‘fake’ cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Intensifying their fight against former Director General of Police RP Thakur, members of ‘RP Thakur Badithula Sangam’ (Thakur’s victims’ association) staged a protest in front of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy’s residence in Tadepalli on Tuesday demanding suspension of the IPS officer.

Members of the association, who were suspended from government service, raised slogans against Thakur. The ‘employees’ held Thakur responsible for their fate and urged the government to review all the cases registered during his tenure.

Taking a dig at Thakur, who has been appointed as Commissioner, Printing, Stationery and Stores Purchase, the association members blamed him for the ‘false cases’ filed during his tenure as ACB DG.

“Only to score marks before former CM Chandrababu Naidu for getting posted as DGP, Thakur used ACB as a tool and ruined our lives and career,” rued president of the association and former Joint Commissioner of Endowments Seelam Chandrasekhar Azad.

Addressing the media, Azad, who formed the sangam, alleged that the corrupt IPS officer should be suspended immediately.

Kutumba Rao, a suspended employee of the Agricultural Market Committee, lambasted Thakur for filing false Disproportionate Assets (DA) case against him. “ACB officials raided my house in 2017 and stated that I have amassed Rs 20 crore-worth properties. Instead of removing the inherited properties from the list, the investigation officer included those properties as my assets. In the statement, Thakur stated that I indulged in corruption and purchased all the properties with that money, which is not true. Now, I lost my job and I am taking loans from my relatives to run my family,” Kutumba Rao said, with tears in his eyes.

Later, the association members went to the Secretariat and staged a demonstration.