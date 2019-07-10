Andhra's Guntur Transport Department books 136 school bus owners in last two months

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur transport department filed 136 cases against school bus owners for plying their vehicles without fitness certificates in the last two months.

According to reports, the officials are verifying fitness certificates of school buses and booking cases against respective school management who are not obtaining the requisite certificates from the department.

Also, the officials are creating awareness among students who are travelling via auto-rickshaws.

They are registering cases against auto-rickshaw owners who have been found flouting the norms. Guntur transport department deputy commissioner GC Rajaratnam said that the department would take stern action against those found violating the norms.

“Special checks in the district will continue and officials will conduct awareness programmes on MVI rules to be followed by management of schools and colleges,” he said. He also directed the officers to check overloading of auto-rickshaws.