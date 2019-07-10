Home States Andhra Pradesh

Junior, senior Intermediate students clash on AP's Narayana Junior College campus, one hurt

A junior and senior Intermediate student had a minor argument over sharing a seat, while having dinner which was resolved with the intervention of other AP college students.

Fight

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

ANANTAPUR: A clash between junior and senior Intermediate students of the hostel of Narayana Junior College in Anantapur, led to injuries to one of the students, in an apparent bid by the tutors to disperse the clashing students.

The incident took place late on Monday night in the TV Tower campus of Narayana Junior College. According to police, a junior and senior Intermediate student had a minor argument over sharing a seat, while having dinner. The issue was resolved with the intervention of other students.

Late in the night, the second year student along with 20 of his batchmates went to the junior student’s room allegedly to teach him a lesson for meddling with seniors. A couple of tutors tried to stop them, but the senior students allegedly pushed them away and damaged the doors and furniture in the hostel. They also started beating the junior students and sensing further trouble, the tutors allegedly picked up sticks and beat the students to disperse the two groups. In the melee, a second-year Inter student suffered injuries.

Comments

