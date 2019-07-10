Home States Andhra Pradesh

Lack of basic amenities, teaching staff in Visakhapatnam government junior colleges

There are many government junior colleges in Visakhapatnam district sans proper toilets and drinking water facility for students.  

Many government junior colleges in the district lack basic amenities.

By Sri Lakshmi Muttevi
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Though the Anakapalle Government Junior College has 12 rooms and 300 students, there is insufficient teaching staff to take classes. The students are forced to adjust in three rooms for the limited staff to take classes.

The situation is the same or even worse at several other government junior colleges in the district. There are many colleges sans proper toilets and drinking water facility to the students.  

As the new academic year began, students continue to face the same old problems in their colleges. The Anakapalle Government Junior College which was established a year ago has eight staff members,   including five guest faculty, one contract faculty and principal. Students say that even the current staff do not take classes regularly. 

Many junior colleges do not have toilet facility for the girl students. Even if there are toilets, there will not be sufficient water supply. The surroundings of the colleges stink with open urination.

Need for own buildings

Many colleges are yet to function from their own buildings to run classes without any break. For lack of own building the Government Vocational College in the city functions from VS Krishna Degree College in shifts.

Government degree colleges at Madugula and Sabbavaram face a similar situation. While classes of the junior college are held in the morning, the Degree College functions in the afternoon. To cap it, many buildings were damaged during the Hudhud cyclone. “Taking classes for half day is affecting many students’ future. There is a need for the government to construct buildings for the vocational colleges. There are no proper toilets, drinking water and sufficient staff,” said a student from the Government Vocational College.

