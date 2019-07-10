Rs 21 crore to be paid as pension to landless poor in Amaravati

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Municipal Administration and Urban Development department (MAUD) has issued an order for the release of Rs 21.05 crore to be paid towards pensions to the landless poor in capital region Amaravati.

According to government order (RT 446) issued on Tuesday by MAUD Secretary J Syamala Rao, the Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) requested a release of funds for implementing the social security scheme.

For the record, a total of Rs 84.24 crore was projected as the cost to implement social security initiatives for 2019-20 (vote on account) estimates.

The authority had later written to the government for the release of a part of the estimates so that pension for the landless could be paid for the first quarter.