Three passengers killed, 20 injured as bus overturns in case of driver negligence in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: In a major mishap, three woman died and 20 others were injured when a private travels bus overturned allegedly due to driver’s negligence, at ghat road near Vantlamamidi village in Paderu mandal in Visakhapatnam district on Monday midnight.

The deceased were identified as 63-year-old J Polamma, 60-year-old B Denamma and 65-year-old R Nagamani, all from Kakinada in East Godavari.

The incident happened in the early hours of Tuesday when the bus was returning to Kakinada from Paderu, after the passengers visiting Majji Gairamma temple in Odisha and Araku in Visakhapatnam district.

According to Paderu Inspector G Prem Kumar, who inspected the spot, he said the accident took place due to negligent driving.

The road was wide enough, but the driver took a turn from the extreme end of a curve, causing the vehicle to overturn.

As many as 42 passengers were on board the bus, all hailing from different places in Kakinada. Barring three to four passengers, who suffered grievous head and leg injuries, the others were discharged after first-aid at NTR Government Hospital at Anakapalle.

Bus driver Ch Ashok, who was seriously injured, was shifted to a private hospital in Vizag for better treatment.

Auto-bike collision leaves 2 dead, four injured

n another road accident in Visakhapatnam, two persons died and four others were injured when an autorickshaw hit a two-wheeler on the ghat road at Chintuvanipalem in Koyyuru police station limits on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as 63-year-old V Balaram (motorist) and 27-year-old M Prasad (passenger in auto), both residents of Koyyuru mandal.

According to Sub-Inspector of Koyyuru police station Rukmangdhar Rao, the auto-rickshaw driver might have lost control and hit the two-wheeler on the steep road. After the accident, the auto-rickshaw overturned.