‘Won’t tolerate attacks on party workers’: former Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu

VIJAYAWADA: Condemning the alleged attacks on TDP workers by YSRC cadre, former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has asserted that the party will not tolerate such incidents anymore. “People will not welcome murders and criminal activities and they will teach the YSRC a lesson if the government fails to maintain law and order,’’ Naidu said.

The TDP supremo went to Anantapur district on Tuesday for consoling the bereaved family members of TDP activist Bhaskar Reddy, who was allegedly murdered by YSRC activists in Tadipatri constituency.

Speaking on the occasion, Naidu accused the YSRC government of harassing the TDP sympathisers by registering false cases against them. “The TDP will protect the activists and extend them all support. It is unfortunate that the ruling party is resorting to vindictive politics,” Naidu said.

Condemning the attacks on MLAs Bendalam Ashok and Bala Veeranjaneya Swamy, Naidu said that such acts are not good for democracy.

