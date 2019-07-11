Annam Satish Prabhakar resigns from TDP and Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another jolt to the Opposition TDP, MLC Annam Satish Prabhakar from Guntur district resigned from the party and Legislative Council on Wednesday. He unsuccessfully contested from Bapatla Assembly constituency in 2014 and 2019 on the TDP ticket. Prabhakar was elected as MLC from Guntur Local Authorities Constituency.

Prabhakar sent his resignation letter to Legislative Council Chairman. He also sent another letter to party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu informing him about his resignation. “I thank you for giving an opportunity to contest the 2014 and 2019 elections. I was able to serve the people in the last five year as an MLC. However, my conscience doesn’t allow me to continue as a member of the Legislative Council after losing the 2019 Assembly election. Respecting the public mandate, I am hereby resigning from the Legislative Council and primary membership of the party,’’ he said in his letter to Naidu. Later speaking to the media, he hit out at Naidu’s son Nara Lokesh.

“Narayana, who could not even win as a ward member, was made a minister. What is the qualification of Lokesh except being the son of Naidu? He became MLC and a minister because of his father. Even the decisions of Naidu are not being respected in the party. There is no future for the TDP,’’ he alleged.

It is speculated that Sateesh Prabhakar, like some of his TDP colleagues, may join the BJP bandwagon.