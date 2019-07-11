Galla for fair deal to tobacco ryots

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Urging the Union minister of commerce to solve the problems faced by the State’s tobacco farmers, Guntur MP Galla Jaydev, during the Zero Hour in Parliament on Wednesday. He demanded that the Centre intervene in the matter to ensure that tobacco farmers, particularly those producing low-grade variety, get remunerative prices. He also wanted the Tobacco Board buy the entire produce from the State’s farmers. He said that tobacco purchases generally commence in March every year. But, this year, due to drought conditions in AP, production of high-grade tobacco had been less and low-grade tobacco, when compared to last year, was produced in more quantities.

The authorised crop in this season in AP is fixed at 136 million kg and the actual output is expected to be around 133 million kg, he said. Auction of tobacco at 18 floors commenced in phases from March this year, but buyers by forming cartel are not buying low-grade tobacco even at `90 per kg, the price fixed for low-grade tobacco. Last year, low-grade tobacco was sold at `130-140 per kg. Now, if farmers sold their produce at this price, they would incur heavy losses and would not even recover the input costs, he said.

Even ITC, the lead buyer, is not coming forward to buy low-grade tobacco. This has been a great cause for concern, Gala Jaydev said and added that export orders were also not finalised by the Ministry of Commerce.

He said export orders were normally finalised in May every year. But, this year, export orders had not been finalised so far, he said and appealed to the Commerce Ministry to take up the issue and provide better price to the farmers.