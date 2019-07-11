Krishna district Joint Collector suspends official for erring on 'Spandana' complaint

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha on Wednesday issued orders suspending civil supplies officer II Uday Bhaskar for not submitting proper documents on a complaint received during the ‘Spandana’ programme.

According to the information, complainant KVRM Prasad, a resident of ward number 88, had filed a complaint against J Padmavati who had captured dealership number 250 and changed it to some other name. Challenging it, Prasad had lodged a complaint in the ‘Spandana’ programme held recently.

Taking a serious note of the issue, district collector A Md Imtiaz directed the joint collector to suspend the errant officer.

The same issue was raised by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy during a video conference held with the Collectors and the superintendent of police (SPs). He directed the Collectors to earn public trust.