Home States Andhra Pradesh

Krishna district Joint Collector suspends official for erring on 'Spandana' complaint

Taking a serious note of the mistake from official's part in 'Spandana' complaint, Krishna district collector A Md Imtiaz directed the joint collector to suspend the errant officer.

Published: 11th July 2019 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna district Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, K Madhavi Latha

Krishna district Joint Collector & Additional District Magistrate, K Madhavi Latha (Photo | Andhra Pradesh government website)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Joint Collector K Madhavi Latha on Wednesday issued orders suspending civil supplies officer II Uday Bhaskar for not submitting proper documents on a complaint received during the ‘Spandana’ programme.

ALSO READ: Police resolve all 15 application pleas received on first day of Spandana

According to the information, complainant KVRM Prasad, a resident of ward number 88, had filed a complaint against J Padmavati who had captured dealership number 250 and changed it to some other name. Challenging it, Prasad had lodged a complaint in the ‘Spandana’ programme held recently.

Taking a serious note of the issue, district collector A Md Imtiaz directed the joint collector to suspend the errant officer.

The same issue was raised by CM Jagan Mohan Reddy during a video conference held with the Collectors and the superintendent of police (SPs). He directed the Collectors to earn public trust.

TAGS
K Madhavi Latha Uday Bhaskar Spandana Vijayawada
