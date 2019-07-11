Home States Andhra Pradesh

No future for Cong,  TDP in State: Kanna

BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has predicted that there is no future for Telugu Desam and Congress parties in the State, as the BJP will emerge as a strong political force in AP.

Published: 11th July 2019 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KADAPA: BJP State president Kanna Lakshminarayana has predicted that there is no future for Telugu Desam and Congress parties in the State, as the BJP will emerge as a strong political force in AP. Participating in the BJP membership enrolment drive at YSR Auditorium here on Wednesday, Lakshminarayana said that several TDP, Congress, YSRC and Jana Sena leaders were coming forward to join the saffron party.

“The BJP is going forward in the State with an aim to come to power in 2024 elections,” he said. The BJP State chief said that the party had already evolved a strategy to strengthen the party for 2024 elections.
He predicted that the Congress party in the State would vanish by 2024. “AICC president Rahul Gandhi himself quit the post and how can the people of the country trust the Congress?” he questioned.
He claimed that the BJP is the party which has the largest membership in the country.

He exhorted activists to strive hard to win as many seats in the ensuing local body elections in the State.  Lakshminarayana hoped that the BJP would form the government in Karnataka as it has the required strength now. He said that Congress in Telangana and TDP in AP were in doldrums.

The BJP president said that since Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is maintaining cordial relations with the Narendra Modi government at the Centre, the AP Reorganisation Act assurances could be fulfilled soon.

