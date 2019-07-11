Home States Andhra Pradesh

Reservoirs in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh hit rock-bottom

When compared with the storage data of last 10 years and the present water level, almost all the reservoirs, except Srisailam dam, have less quantum of water.

Published: 11th July 2019 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

A view of the dried up KC Canal in Kurnool district

A view of the dried up KC Canal in Kurnool district | Express

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Water levels in major reservoirs are the lowest in July when compared to the previous 10 years data. This reflects the worst shortage of water resources in the district. As on date, there is only 45 TMC of water in the reservoirs against the total capacity of 300 TMC. This is largely attributed to scanty rainfall, prolonged dry spell due to drought and heatwave in summer.

Though the monsoon arrived last month, the majority of reservoirs have totally dried up and some are on the verge of drying up. KC Canal, Handri River, Vakkileru and other water resources wear a look of the desert and have turned into playgrounds even in the rainy season of July.

The district received an average rainfall of 60.9 mm this year against the normal rainfall of 77.2 mm in June and 11.5 mm against 117.2 mm in July. Last year, the district recorded 73.5 mm rainfall in June and 52.9 mm rainfall in July.

When compared with the storage data of the last 10 years and the present water level, almost all the reservoirs, except Srisailam dam, have less quantum of water. The water from these reservoirs is meant to ensure irrigation and drinking water supply in the district. People especially farmers are worried about their future.

According to Irrigation department staff sources, the water storage available in major reservoirs and 634 irrigation water tanks of the district as on the date was less than 45 TMC against the approximate figure of 300 TMC, in other words just 15 per cent of the total storage capacity of all reservoirs and ponds was only available.

Water Crisis
