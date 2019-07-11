Rs 80 cr allocated in Budget for Kurnool rehabilitation factory

By Express News Service

The Union Budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Seetharaman recently made allocations for completion of various ongoing railway infrastructure projects in Andhra Pradesh, including doubling and electrification of new railway lines.

Preliminary engineering-cum-traffic survey will be conducted for bypass rail line at Guntur and Vijayawada (Vijayawada-Motumari line to Vijayawada-Gudur line) for traffic from Visakhapatnam side to Chennai side (20 km).

New railway lines will come up between Nadikudi-Srikalahasti, Kadapa-Bangalore and Kotipalli-Narsapur. In the budget, `80 crore was allocated for establishing midlife rehabilitation factory at Kurnool, `11.46 crore for development of second entry at Tirupati railway station and `5 crore for development of Tiruchanur railway station.