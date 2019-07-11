Home States Andhra Pradesh

Youth ends life after losing Rs 3 L on cricket betting

Published: 11th July 2019 06:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2019 10:50 AM

By Express News Service

ELURU: After losing `3 lakh on betting during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, a 23-year-old man has allegedly committed suicide in West Godavari district. Police said the youth, K Srihari, was reportedly under tremendous pressure from bookies to pay the amount.

Srihari, who hailed from Beedi Colony of Eluru Rural mandal and owned a chicken shop, started placing bets since the World Cup began.

“Srihari reportedly placed bets worth `3 lakh. As he was unable to pay, he consumed pesticide four days ago, and his family discovered him in an unconscious state later. They shifted him to a private hospital where he died while undergoing treatment on Wednesday,’’ the police added.

However, the policemen, unaware of the development, came to know about Srihari’s alleged suicide from hospital officials only after the family took his body for final rites. The body was shifted to Eluru government hospital for autopsy.  

Police said despite a tight surveillance, bettings were still being organised clandestinely.

