YSRC wants  ‘illegally’ built TD State office razed

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The YSR Congress Party’s (YSRCP) legal cell submitted a representation to Additional Commissioner of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC), demanding demolition of the Telugu Desam Party’s (TDP’s) State party’s three-storey office if it is found to be an illegally constructed building in the inquiry. Legal cell president Poluri Venkata Reddy, along with Pokala Venkateswarlu, Telagathoti Anil and Bodapati Kiran submitted a representation to the GMC on Wednesday.

Venkata Reddy demanded that action be taken against TDP State office as it was a totally illegal construction in the heart of the city. He alleged that there were no records of TDP office in the GMC as it was constructed on an encroached site. He said that they had submitted documents with all evidence concerning the illegal construction of the TDP office to help the officials take action. He said the TDP had taken 1,000 square feet of land through lease agreement for 30 years from GMC but the party had illegally occupied an additional site.

The TDP did not pay any amount to GMC as per lease agreement for the past 15 years, he added.