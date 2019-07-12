Ancient stone tub found on Kondaveedu hilltop in Guntur district

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: An ancient water tub made of stone was unearthed on the hilltop of Kondaveedu under Yadlapadu mandal in Guntur district on Thursday. Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee convener Kalli Siva Reddy said that the tub could be traced back to the Reddy dynasty. The stone water tub is 5 feet long, 1.5 feet wide and has a depth of 1 foot.

It was found amid the dense forest near the guest house. He said that the water tub must have been used to quench the thirst of horses at that time. He further said that earlier remains of a circular Buddhist stupa and pillared pavilion, belonging to third century AD, were unearthed on hilltop of Kondaveedu which could be traced back to Ikshvaku times. He said the fort was built in 1250 AD by prominent rulers of Reddy dynasty.He also appealed to the government to appoint trained guides for tourists.