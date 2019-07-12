Andhra finance minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy presents Jagan government's maiden budget

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Government in Andhra Pradesh in its maiden budget focused on funding various promises made under 'Navarathanalu’ scheme including prestigious Amma Vodi and YSR Rythu Bharosa schemes as part of YSRC party’s election manifesto.

In the budget presented by Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy in the State Legislative Assembly on Friday at 12:22 p.m., major chunk of budgetary allocations were made for various schemes outlined under Navarathanalu scheme.

The budget estimates for the financial years 2019-20 is Rs 2,27,974.99 crores with revenue expenditure being Rs 1,80,475.94 crores and the capital expenditure Rs 32,293.39 crores. The 2019-20 budget estimates entail an overall increase of around 19.32 percent over 2018-19 budget estimates.

While the revenue expenditure is estimated to increase by around 20.10 percent, the capital expenditure is estimated to grow by around 12.60 percent over the 2018-19 financial year. The estimated revenue deficit is around Rs 1,778.52 crores and the fiscal deficit is estimated at around Rs 35,260.58 crores. The fiscal deficit will be around 3.30 percent of GSDP, whereas the revenue deficit would be around 0.17 percent of GSDP.

For YSR Rythu Bharosa (investment assistance scheme for farmers under which each farmer to be provided Rs 12,500 crore per year) to be launched on October 15, Rs 8750 crores has been allotted in the budget, Rs 2002 crores was allocated for Calamity Relief Fund and Rs 3000 crore for Price Stabilization Fund. Rs 4,525 crores was allocated for power subsidy (9-hour free power). For YSRC Rythu Bhima scheme Rs 1,163 crore were allocated and for Aqua farmers power subsidy Rs 475 crores were allocated. Rs 100 crores was allocated for interest-free loans to farmers. As promised Rs 200 crore were allocated e for free borewells for the farmers. In total agriculture and allied sectors were allocated Rs 20,677 crores

In the budget, the prestigious Jagannna Amma Vodi scheme (woman sending their children to schools and colleges to be provided Rs 15,000 per year) to be launched on January 26, 2020 has been allocated Rs 6,455.80 crores For improvement of infrastructure in schools Rs 1,500 crore, for midday meals scheme Rs 1077 crores, for YSR School Maintenance Grant R 160 crores and Rs 100 crores was allocated for Akshaya Patra Foundation to construct centralized Kitchen for midday meals scheme.

The focus was on welfare schemes, especially YSR Pension Schemes for aged, widow, disabled and other categories. For YSRC Pension kanuka to old age people and widows Rs 12,801.04 crore and Rs 2,133.62 crore for disabled people pensions. Rs 300 crore was allocated for pensions to single women.

For Kapu welfare Rs 2000 crore, for handloom weavers welfare under YSR Bharosa scheme Rs 200 crore were allocated and Rs 400 crore was allocated for auto rickshaw drivers financial assistance. As much as 234 crores were allocated for religious institutions under YSR Grants. As assured Rs 1,150 crore was allocated for repayments to Agrigold victims.

For Dr YSR Arogyasri scheme, Rs 1740 crore was allocated and Rs 1,500 crore were allocated for infrastructure facilities for hospitals. Giving equal importance to housing schemes keeping in tune with a promise to provide 25 lakh houses in the state for the needy, Rs 5000 crore was earmarked for YSR Gruha Vasathi and Rs 1,70 crore were allocated for Radhan Manthri Awas Yojana. For weaker section housing under YSR Housing Program Rs 1,280.29 crore and for YSR Urban housing Rs 1000 crore was allocated. As promised YSRC Kalyana Kanuka was allocated Rs 300 crore(BC Welfare) and Rs 200 crore (SC welfare) and Rs 100 crore (minority welfare).