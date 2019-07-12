Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra drought: CM Jagan announces Rs 1 crore to each Assembly segment

In case of drought, interest on crop loans will be waived and measures will be taken to provide alternate job opportunities to farmers during drought, he added.

Published: 12th July 2019 12:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:40 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Stating that the State is facing drought situation with 48 per cent of rainfall deficit and monsoon not making its presence felt even after a month, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has announced Rs 1 crore to each Assembly constituency from the CM’s Development Fund for addressing drinking water issue.

In his statement on drought situation in the State Assembly on the first day of the budget session on Thursday, the Chief Minister explained the prevailing drought condition and his government’s plans —  both short term and long term — to address the issue.  

Stating that his government does not discriminate between caste, creed, religion, region or party, all the MLAs from the Opposition too would be provided with the fund to address the water crisis in their respective constituencies. “Steps are being taken to address the fodder shortage. Seeds for Rabi are being procured,” he explained.  In case of drought, interest on crop loans will be waived and measures will be taken to provide alternate job opportunities to farmers during drought, he added.

Training his guns on the Opposition TDP, the Chief Minister said though the farmers suffered due to drought and cyclones from 2013-14, the then TDP government failed to release input subsidy worth `2,300 crore to them. In the last fiscal, estimated drought relief was put at Rs 1,838 crore and the Centre had released Rs 900 crore, but not a single paise was given to the farmers, he alleged.

Jagan also blamed the previous government for seed shortage in Kharif.
Showing the letters from the officials to the State government requesting funds for seed procurement on screen in the House, Jagan said despite several requests, funds were not released. “Further, the previous government did not pay Rs 960 crore to farmers for paddy procurement and `384 crore seed procurement dues were also not cleared,” he pointed out.

The promised loan waiver was scaled down from Rs 84,000 crore to Rs 24,000 crore and only Rs 15,000 crore was paid in three instalments, he observed.

Rythu Bharosa to be launched on October 15

Jagan said that YSR Free Crop Insurance (Rs 2,164 crore for 55 lakh farmers), YSR zero interest loans for farmers, Rs 3,000 crore price stabilisation funds, Rs 2,000 crore calamity fund will be taken up along with YSR Rythu Bharosa under which Rs 12,500 per farmer will be paid. “The scheme will be launched on October 15. It will benefit 70 lakh farmers, which is a record. Further, contract agreement between land owner and tenant farmer will be limited to 11 months. All the dues to the farmers will be cleared,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra drought Jagan Mohan Reddy
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This Trivandrum man grew a mini forest on 3 cents of land!
First water tank special train from Jolarpet to Chennai with 50 wagons. | Express News Service
Relief for parched Chennai as water train arrives from Jolarpet
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England | AP
England through to World Cup final after thrashing Australia
VATICAN CITY (1,000): Encircled by a 2-mile border with Italy, Vatican City is an independent state that covers just over 100 acres. It is governed as an absolute monarchy with the pope at its head. Located within the Italian capital of Rome, it came into existence in 1929 after the Lateran Treaty signed between Italy and the Holy See. (Photo | AP)
On World Population Day 2019, here are 10 least populated countries of the world
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp