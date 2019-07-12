Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ex-TD MLAs looted public money: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu

The former MLAs of TDP were reluctant to even meet the public to resolve their issues.

Published: 12th July 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2019 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu

Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu has alleged that the former MLAs of TDP, during the tenure of the previous government, looted public money by ignoring welfare of the public in the Palnadu region.

In a press release issued here on Thursday, he alleged that former Gurazala MLA Yarapatineni Srinivasa Rao had grabbed quarries in the Palnadu region and minted money by looting valuable materials.

He alleged that former speaker Kodela Siva Prasada Rao had too looted public money and his party leaders were coming forward to lodge complaints against him. Former speaker’s son Kodela Sivaram grabbed valuable lands from innocent people and foisted cases on them.

He alleged that TDP’s former MLAs earned hundreds of crores by looting money through commissions in every government work that was done. He said that the police force was used against the innocent people, for their self-benefit. He promised to resolve all public issues by giving top priority to those dealing with transparency.

TAGS
Narasaraopet MP Lavu Srikrishnadevarayalu
