Forest dept to plant 25 crore saplings in AP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Forest department has decided to plant 25 crore saplings in 13 districts of the State in the year 2019-20. Principal Chief Conservator Dr Mohammad Ilyas Rizvi said the department has released funds under various schemes to plant saplings in 30,000 hectares of land.The department will work in coordination with 24 government departments. More than 1,031.91 lakh plants are available at nurseries.