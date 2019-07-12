Mounting debts due to Cyclone Titli drive farmer to suicide in AP's Srikakulam district

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: Burdened with huge debts, a 54-year-old farmer from Uddanam region in the district allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself to a tree in his coconut orchard on Thursday.

The farmer identified as Konde Danayya was a resident of Bahadapalli village in Mandasa mandal. According to Mandasa police and information reaching here, the farmer had borrowed about Rs 8 lakh from friends and other sources and invested the same for cultivation and other family needs.

Under the impact of Titli cyclone, majority of trees in Danayya’s two-acre coconut orchard, got uprooted causing him a huge loss. It is learnt that Danayya did not get any compensation from the government for the crop damage suffered by him due to the cyclone.

Unable to bear the pressure to repay the loans, Danayya ended his life, police said. A case has been registered at Mandasa police station and investigation is on.

Suicide Helpline

OneLife: 78930-78930

Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO: 040-66202000