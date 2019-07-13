Home States Andhra Pradesh

After former MLC quits party, Telugu Desam’s Bapatla office dismantled

The Bapatla TDP office was dismantled following former MLC Annam Satish Prabhakar resigning from his post and quitting the party.

Published: 13th July 2019 08:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 08:56 AM   |  A+A-

Demolition of the TDP office underway in Bapatla.

Demolition of the TDP office underway in Bapatla. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Bapatla TDP office was dismantled on Friday following former MLC Annam Satish Prabhakar resigning from his post and quitting the party. The temporary structure was constructed by Satish Prabhakar himself a few years ago in a 50 cents land owned by another Telugu Desam leader Vegesana Narendra Varma.

Narendra Varma had requested the former MLC to vacate the site two years ago so that the land could be used for the construction of an apartment building. However, Satish Prabhakar continued to operate party activities from the office as both of them shared good relationship.  

Incidentally, Narendra Verma was also one of the aspirants for the Bapatla Assembly constituency during the last general election. But the TDP high command gave the ticket to Satish Prabhakar, who was in-charge of Bapatla for the past five years.  He contested, with the support of Narendra Varma, but lost the seat for the second consecutive time against YSR Congress’ Kona Raghupathi.

Later, he distanced himself from the TDP after its election debacle. After consulting with Rajya Sabha member Y Srujana Chowdary, he joined the BJP in the presence of party national working president JP Nadda on Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bapatla TDP office Annam Satish Prabhakar Andhra Pradesh TDP
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp