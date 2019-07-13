After former MLC quits party, Telugu Desam’s Bapatla office dismantled

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The Bapatla TDP office was dismantled on Friday following former MLC Annam Satish Prabhakar resigning from his post and quitting the party. The temporary structure was constructed by Satish Prabhakar himself a few years ago in a 50 cents land owned by another Telugu Desam leader Vegesana Narendra Varma.

Narendra Varma had requested the former MLC to vacate the site two years ago so that the land could be used for the construction of an apartment building. However, Satish Prabhakar continued to operate party activities from the office as both of them shared good relationship.

Incidentally, Narendra Verma was also one of the aspirants for the Bapatla Assembly constituency during the last general election. But the TDP high command gave the ticket to Satish Prabhakar, who was in-charge of Bapatla for the past five years. He contested, with the support of Narendra Varma, but lost the seat for the second consecutive time against YSR Congress’ Kona Raghupathi.

Later, he distanced himself from the TDP after its election debacle. After consulting with Rajya Sabha member Y Srujana Chowdary, he joined the BJP in the presence of party national working president JP Nadda on Friday.