Andhra budget 2019: Home department allotment increases by 19 per cent

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The home department which includes under its umbrella, the police department, sainik welfare and others, witnessed a 19.24 per cent increase in allocation in the YSRC government’s maiden budget with the final allotted amount standing at Rs 7,461.9 crore as compared to Rs 6,258 crore in the previous financial year.

The budget laid special importance on developing institutional capacities, intelligence strengthening, security, armed forces, welfare of police personnel, implementation of women protection units and establishment of Andhra Pradesh State Forensic Science Laboratory (APFSL).