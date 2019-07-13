Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union stage protest in front of Guntur Municipal Corporation

Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union general secretary Kota Malyadri demanded that Rs 18,000 per month should be paid to all GMC contract workers.

Protest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Andhra Pradesh Municipal Workers Union (APMWU) staged a protest in front of Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) on Friday, demanding the resolution of pending issues of sanitary contract workers, hike wages of drivers, security guards and computer operators and implementation of government order 151 with immediate effect.

“Funds to pay contract workers should be released immediately. Also the supply of commodities like soaps, chappals and coconut oil which was stopped four years ago should be resumed,” he said. Malyadri submitted the union’s list of demands to GMC commissioner Srikesh B Lathkar and demanded that the issues be resolved at the earliest. APMWU deputy general secretary B Ravi Kumar, city president Ch Venkata Rao, and others participated in the agitation.

