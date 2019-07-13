Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra's Sagarmala Project works moving at snail’s pace, may gain steam soon

The Sagarmala Project works are going on at a slow pace and to speed things up,  Collector Muralidhar Reddy held a review meeting on July 19.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:47 AM   |  A+A-

A view of Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh.

A view of Kakinada Port in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Sagarmala Project works are going on at a slow pace and to speed things up,  Collector Muralidhar Reddy held a review meeting on July 19. He has given instructions to the National Highway authorities to speed up works to complete the allotted tasks in time. But, the works have been going on at a very slow pace since last month. Sagarmala Project Director A Srinivasa Rao told TNIE that the project works will receive a fillip after a week.

The project is taken up for the development of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Kakinada. The project cost has been estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore for 40 km-stretch from Annavaram to Kakinada port. The Sagarmala project needs 860 acres of land for construction, but the NH authorities have done survey of only 716 acres of land.

The officials of the project could not release the roadmap of the project to the public. So, several people have reportedly lost money due to a lack of awareness about road construction. Five cases are still pending in court.

Had the officials released the roadmap, the people would have avoided buying land along the roadside. Some persons in the process have sold land that fell in the site of the proposed road. When TNIE contacted him, A Srinivasa Rao said the project had been facing some problems. However, there would be some clarity about road construction in connection with the Sagarmala Project within a week, he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Muralidhar Reddy Sagarmala Project Kakinada Special Economic Zone Kakinada port
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp