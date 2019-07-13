Andhra's Sagarmala Project works moving at snail’s pace, may gain steam soon

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The Sagarmala Project works are going on at a slow pace and to speed things up, Collector Muralidhar Reddy held a review meeting on July 19. He has given instructions to the National Highway authorities to speed up works to complete the allotted tasks in time. But, the works have been going on at a very slow pace since last month. Sagarmala Project Director A Srinivasa Rao told TNIE that the project works will receive a fillip after a week.

The project is taken up for the development of the Special Economic Zone (SEZ) of Kakinada. The project cost has been estimated at around Rs 1,000 crore for 40 km-stretch from Annavaram to Kakinada port. The Sagarmala project needs 860 acres of land for construction, but the NH authorities have done survey of only 716 acres of land.

The officials of the project could not release the roadmap of the project to the public. So, several people have reportedly lost money due to a lack of awareness about road construction. Five cases are still pending in court.

Had the officials released the roadmap, the people would have avoided buying land along the roadside. Some persons in the process have sold land that fell in the site of the proposed road. When TNIE contacted him, A Srinivasa Rao said the project had been facing some problems. However, there would be some clarity about road construction in connection with the Sagarmala Project within a week, he said.