BJP leader Yadlapati appointed Tobacco Board head

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: BJP senior leader Yadlapati Raghunadh Babu has been appointed as the Tobacco Board chairperson.

A government order regarding the same stated that he would remain in the position for a period of three years with effect from the date of notification.

The post was vacant for the past two years and this was the first time that a non-official person has been appointed to the said position. Raghunadha Babu said he would try and resolve the issues of the farmers.