BJP leader Yadlapati appointed Tobacco Board head
A government order regarding the same stated that Yadlapati would remain in the position for a period of three years with effect from the date of notification.
Published: 13th July 2019 09:18 AM | Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:18 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: BJP senior leader Yadlapati Raghunadh Babu has been appointed as the Tobacco Board chairperson.
A government order regarding the same stated that he would remain in the position for a period of three years with effect from the date of notification.
The post was vacant for the past two years and this was the first time that a non-official person has been appointed to the said position. Raghunadha Babu said he would try and resolve the issues of the farmers.