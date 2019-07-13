Charges filed against Maoist sympathiser in Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao murder case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Investigation Agency on Friday filed a supplementary charge sheet in the killing of Araku MLA Kidari Sarveswara Rao against Vanthala Dharmayya, a Maoist sympathiser. Sarveswara Rao and former MLA Siveri Soma were killed by Maoists in Dumriguda on September 23 last year.

The NIA, which took over the investigation from the State Police, had already filed a charge sheet against some of the accused. On Friday, the NIA filed a supplementary charge sheet in the NIA court at Vijayawada against Dharmayya, a resident of Araku Valley under Section 302 (murder) of IPC and other related Acts. Dharmayya was arrested by the agency during investigation in January. Investigation revealed that he was a Maoist sympathiser and played a significant role in the conspiracy to commit the twin killings.

“He used to remain in touch with the Maoists in their camps in the forest and also extended logistical support to them. He is also associated with the other accused persons in the case,’’ the NIA said.

Earlier, the NIA filed a charge sheet against other accused persons in the case Yedala Subba Rao, Gemmili Sobhan, Korra Kamala, and four absconding CPI (Maoist) cadres Venkata Ravi Chaitanya alias Aruna, Jalumuri Srinu Babu, Kameswari alias Chandrika alias Swarupa, and Jappirayingi Satti Babu alias Dasu alias Babu alias Sudarshan.