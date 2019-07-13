Debate on interest-free farm loans leads to pandemonium in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Treating it as an ‘exceptional case’, the Legislative Assembly on Friday again took up for discussion the drought situation in the State, which ended on Thursday, with the Opposition insisting on debate on the issue of interest-free loans to farmers.

The discussion, however, ended up in pandemonium with ruling party and Opposition members trading charges.

At one stage, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was visibly upset over the proceedings being disrupted by the Opposition members, remarked, “You are just 23 and we are 150. Can you imagine what will happen if we rise to our feet. You won’t even be able to sit in your place. You do not show respect to the CM. Don’t you have any sense?’’ Jagan further added that he would not be cowed down by Opposition intimidation.

As the TDP members continued to disturb the proceedings, Jagan, pointing at Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu, said, “You have groomed rowdies and goons and brought them to the House.’’

At one stage, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram wondered, “Is this an Assembly or a fish market? I am sorry to say this.’’ As soon as the House convened, TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu raised the issue of abrupt end to the discussion on drought situation in the State on Thursday without the minister concerned or the CM giving any reply. Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, however, suggested that the House should go ahead with the Question Hour and advised the Opposition to wait for an appropriate moment.

As the TDP insisted on the debate, Jagan urged the Speaker to treat the issue as an ‘exceptional case’ and continue the previous day’s debate.

Soon, TDP member Nimmala Ramanaidu reiterated the TDP’s stand that its government had carried forward the zero percent loan scheme of the erstwhile N Kiran Kumar Reddy government and provided figures in a bid to prove the party’s claim. “The CM misled the House,’’ he alleged. Intervening, Chandrababu Naidu said that the CM was mocking them shamelessly when they were trying to blow the lid on the misleading statements made by the ruling party.