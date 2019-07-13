Home States Andhra Pradesh

Debate on interest-free farm loans leads to pandemonium in Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly

The discussion about interest-free farm loans ended up in pandemonium with the ruling party and Opposition members trading charges at each other.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:41 AM   |  A+A-

Legislative Assembly

Legislative Assembly

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Treating it as an ‘exceptional case’, the Legislative Assembly on Friday again took up for discussion the drought situation in the State, which ended on Thursday, with the Opposition insisting on debate on the issue of interest-free loans to farmers.

The discussion, however, ended up in pandemonium with ruling party and Opposition members trading charges.

At one stage, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who was visibly upset over the proceedings being disrupted by the Opposition members, remarked, “You are just 23 and we are 150. Can you imagine what will happen if we rise to our feet. You won’t even be able to sit in your place. You do not show respect to the CM. Don’t you have any sense?’’ Jagan further added that he would not be cowed down by Opposition intimidation.

As the TDP members continued to disturb the proceedings, Jagan, pointing at Leader of Opposition Chandrababu Naidu, said, “You have groomed rowdies and goons and brought them to the House.’’

At one stage, Speaker Tammineni Sitaram wondered, “Is this an Assembly or a fish market? I am sorry to say this.’’ As soon as the House convened, TDP deputy floor leader K Atchannaidu raised the issue of abrupt end to the discussion on drought situation in the State on Thursday without the minister concerned or the CM giving any reply. Finance and Legislative Affairs Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, however, suggested that the House should go ahead with the Question Hour and advised the Opposition to wait for an appropriate moment.

As the TDP insisted on the debate, Jagan urged the Speaker to treat the issue as an ‘exceptional case’ and continue the previous day’s debate.

Soon, TDP member Nimmala Ramanaidu reiterated the TDP’s stand that its government had carried forward the zero percent loan scheme of the erstwhile N Kiran Kumar Reddy government and provided figures in a bid to prove the party’s claim. “The CM misled the House,’’ he alleged. Intervening, Chandrababu Naidu said that the CM was mocking them shamelessly when they were trying to blow the lid on the misleading statements made by the ruling party.

Stay up to date on all the latest Andhra Pradesh news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Andhra legislative assembly Interest free farm loans Jagan Mohan Reddy Chandrababu Naidu Tammineni Sitaram
Water Crisis
The train carrying water from Jolarpettai to Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Train carrying water from Jolarpettai arrives in parched Chennai ​
For representational purposes (File Photo | EPS)
Groundwater in Telangana dips to alarming levels
Women collecting unclean water from a water tank in Dharamgarh
Water worry for Odisha's Dharamgarh residents
A majority of owners said their source of water was private tankers, which fetch groundwater from places such as Madhavaram, Redhills, and Vichoor. (Photo | D Sampathkumar, EPS)
Residents flock round the clock to 'water shops' in Chennai

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kiran Mazumdar Shaw (Photo | EPS)
In Conversation | Kiran Mazumdar Shaw on APJ Abdul Kalam, healthcare, politics and more
Samsung M40
OH MY GIZMO | Is Samsung M40 the best phone under Rs 20000?
Gallery
chandrayaan_2_gfx-1
All you need to know about Chandrayaan-2
In an effort to boost online transactions, State Bank of India (SBI) has announced that it will waive off The Real-Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) and National Electronic Funds Transfer (NEFT) charges for internet, mobile banking customers and YONO app us
Are you an SBI account holder? Here's good news for you!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp