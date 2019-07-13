Five cricket bookies held, Rs 3.28 lakh seized in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Santhapeta police on Friday conducted raids and nabbed five persons for organising cricket betting and seized Rs 3.28 lakh in cash and five mobile phones from them.

The arrested were identified as D Masthanaiah, G Sunil Kumar, K Madhu, Raghurami Reddy and V Vijaya Bhaskar Reddy. Disclosing the details to the media at Santhapeta Police Station here, Nellore city in-charge DSP Mariyadas said acting on a tip-off, Santhapeta police conducted a raid at a lodge at AT Agraharam Street.

The organisers also tried to attack the police. One of the organisers fled the spot. It is learnt that Sandeep Joshi from Hyderabad is the main bookie.