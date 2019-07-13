Home States Andhra Pradesh

Jagan government's Budget sans direction, says TDP supremo Naidu

'Budget failed to address issues pertaining to State development and welfare of the poor,' says TDP Supremo and opposition leader Chandrababu Naidu.

Published: 13th July 2019 10:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 10:15 AM   |  A+A-

TDP president and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu during the budget session at the Assembly.

TDP president and opposition leader N Chandrababu Naidu during the budget session at the Assembly. (Photo I EPS)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Observing that the budget lacked in direction and foresight, TDP supremo and Leader of Opposition N Chandrababu Naidu, was of the view that the government was trying to hinder development by slashing funds.

“The budget failed to address issues pertaining to State development and welfare of the poor and the allocations stood as a testimony to the mismatch between the tall claims of YSRC leaders and the ground reality,’’ Naidu remarked said.

Taking a dig at the claim of YSRC leaders that the government was implementing 80 per cent of the promises mentioned in the party manifesto, the former chief minister wondered how could the ruling party leaders make such tall claims while announcing that some of the schemes would be implemented from next year and some in a phased manner and the remaining in the coming four years.

Fuming at the allocation of Rs 100 crore for the interest-free loan scheme, Naidu said, “On the very day Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy accused the TDP government of spending only Rs 130 crore of Rs 11,000 crore required for the scheme, his government earmarked Rs 100 crore as against the demand of Rs 4,000 crore for the same. What explanation will he give to the farmers on the issue? Is he not running away from responsibilities by promising to increase the allocation in the next budget after showing an empty hand now.’’

Naidu also sought to know how the government planned to double the income of farmers in the coming four years after making meagre allocations like Rs 200 crore for cold storages, godowns and development of infrastructure, Rs 200 crore for borewells and Rs 50 crore for cattle insurance.

“After delivering lengthy speeches in the Assembly on the drinking water problem during the discussion on drought on Thursday, the government reduced funds for drinking water and sanitation by 15 per cent. Is this not a symptom of insolvency?’’ he remarked.

Naidu’s claims on budget

It was mentioned in the budget that only 43 out of 78 lakh mothers across the state will benefit under the Amma Vadi’ scheme.
People are posing a questioning before the government that how can it operate liquor businesses after announcing a ban. Is it intended to take kickbacks from liquor manufacturers?
Allocation of Rs 250 crore to Kadapa steel plant is not enough even for levelling the ground.
Meagre allocation of Rs 500 crore for construction of capital city is deplorable. Land prices are falling and the real estate sector has shifted to Hyderabad after stopping the capital city works.
Unable to digest the fact that the Backward Classes displayed a backbone by standing with the TDP, the government reduced the allocations for them.

