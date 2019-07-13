Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vivekananda Reddy murder case: SIT gets court nod for narco test on Gangi Reddy

Yerram Gangi Reddy will be shifted to Hyderabad for tests based on Pulivendula Court directions, says Andhra Pradesh police.

Published: 13th July 2019 09:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 09:29 AM   |  A+A-

Vivekananda Reddy

Vivekananda Reddy (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: The Pulivendula Civil Court has permitted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) to conduct narco analysis test on Yerram Gangi Reddy in connection with the murder case of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy.

The SIT took Gangi Reddy, who was on bail, into custody and filed a petition in the court seeking permission to conduct narco analysis, polygraphic and brain mapping tests on Gangireddy. Judge Kishore Kumar permitted the SIT to conduct the tests on the accused.

ALSO READ: Ex-minister YS Vivekananda Reddy known as people’s leader

Police said that Gangi Reddy would be shifted to Hyderabad for tests.

It may be mentioned that police filed a petition in the Pulivendula Civil Court on June 4 seeking its permission to conduct narco analysis test on watchman Rangaiah and another person Diddikunta Sekhar Reddy in connection with the murder case of Vivekananda Reddy.

The Pulivendula Civil Court permitted the SIT to conduct narco analysis, polygraphic and brain mapping tests on two other accused. Vivekananda Reddy was found brutally murdered at his residence on March 15.

