Watery grave for Andhra driver as car plunges into Godavari canal

Andhra police pressed expert swimmers to retrieve the car from the canal which has heavy inflows from River Godavari.

Published: 13th July 2019 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th July 2019 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

The car that plunged into an irrigation canal being retrieved at Niddeswaram; (Inset) file photo of the deceased driver Ch Siva Rama Krishna.

The car that plunged into an irrigation canal being retrieved at Niddeswaram; (Inset) file photo of the deceased driver Ch Siva Rama Krishna. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ELURU: One person was killed when the car, which he was driving, plunged into the Godavari canal at Viddeswaram village in Nidadavolu mandal on Thursday night. Police said that the deceased Chirra Siva Rama Krishna (29) was working as a car driver at P Subramanyam. The car owner asked him to go to Bhimavaram town.

When he was going to Bhimavaram in the car, he lost control over it, resulting in it veering off the road and plunging into the canal. The passers-by informed the police about the incident but they could not retrieve the car from the canal due to heavy inflows from River Godavari.

The police pressed expert swimmers into service and retrieved the car from the canal on Friday. The body was also found in the car.

The police registered a case and sent the body to the Government hospital in Kovvuru for a post-mortem examination. The deceased is survived by a wife and a five-year-old daughter.

