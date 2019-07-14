Home States Andhra Pradesh

80 Tribal Residential Welfare students fall sick after having contaminated breakfast in Andhra Pradesh

Rayachoti MLA Gadikota Srikanth Reddy called up the Tribal Welfare Department officials and enquired about the health condition of 80 students who fell sick after having breakfast in Rayachot school.

Published: 14th July 2019 11:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th July 2019 11:13 AM   |  A+A-

Children undergoing treatment at Rayachoti Area Hospital

Children undergoing treatment at Rayachoti Area Hospital | ( Photo | EPS )

By Express News Service

KADAPA:  At least 80 inmates of AP Tribal Residential Welfare School in Rayachoti, fell ill allegedly due to food poisoning on Saturday.

They have been shifted to the local government hospital and are being treated. There were nearly 180 students in the hostel and the inmates were served idli along with chutney as breakfast in the morning. They were also provided buttermilk as part of the menu.

ALSO READ: 15 schoolkids taken ill after having midday meal lunch in Guntur

Soon after having breakfast, nearly 80 students vomited and were shifted to the Rayachoti Area Hospital in ambulances.

With the sudden rush of students, chaotic scenes prevailed at the hospital with the staff struggling to meet the situation. Three to four children were made to sit on a single bed and were given initial treatment.

With the condition of nearly 50 of them improving, they were discharged from the hospital.

ALSO READ: Six students end up in ICU after breakfast at Telangana Minorities Residential School

The students alleged contamination of food and also complained that the hostel cook mixed bleaching powder in buttermilk served to them.

“As higher amount of chilli was mixed in the chutney served along with Idli and due to the mixing of bleaching powder in buttermilk, the food was contaminated,” the students alleged.

They further alleged that the hostel staff did not respond to their complaints and also served rotten bananas as part of menu. AISF Rayachoti Town president T Lav Kumar demanded suspension of hostel warden Srinivasulu.

Poor quality of food a cause for concern:

