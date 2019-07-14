Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Railway Protection Force arrest three people for cheating jobless youth in Visakhapatnam

According to RPF Inspector Duvvada RK Rao on July 12, three persons approached the RPF station to enquire about the location of DRM office saying they have been called for certificate verification.

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  Three persons who were cheating jobless youth by luring them with jobs in railways and State government were arrested by a special team of Railway Protection Force on Saturday.
 
According to RPF Inspector Duvvada RK Rao on July 12, three persons approached the RPF station to enquire about the location of DRM office saying that they have been called for certificate verification for the post of token porters in Railways. 

On suspicion, the police examined the papers produced by them and noticed that the documents produced were fake.

Immediately a team was constituted under the supervision of RPF senior divisional security commissioner Jitendra Srivasatava and collected details from the job aspirants, hailing from suburbs of Visakhapatnam. 

A trap was laid to nab the fraudsters and the team caught three persons.

The trio has been identified as MP Rajashekar of Sujathanagar, Pedada Anantha Rao of  Srikakulam and MAS Srinivas of Madhavadara. Srinivas is the kingpin and the two others acted as his agents.  

“The modus operandi was to offer jobs in railways to aspirants and collect Rs 50,000 each as advance and give them fake appointment letters and call them for certificate verification at the DRM office”,  Srivasatava said. 

The three accused confessed to have collected Rs 50,000 from 10 persons by offering ‘fake’ railway jobs offers, while many others were deceived by luring them with GVMC jobs offers.

